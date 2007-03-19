Allergy Thera's loss up on pre-launch expenditure

UK-based specialist pharmaceutical company Allergy Therapeutics reported a pretax loss of L7.7 million ($14.8 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2006, up from the L540,000 loss it recorded in the comparable period in 2005. The group attributed the deficit to a reduction in its gross margin, caused by increased investment to support the impending launch of its Pollinex Quattro vaccine in the USA.
The Worthing-headquartered firm also reported that its marketing expenditure increased 7% to L5.3 million, but added that this was in line with its entry into new markets in Poland, Austria and the Czech and Slovak republics. Administration costs were up 43% to L2.6 million, due to lower foreign currency exchange gains and higher corporate expenses.
Despite the decline, the company remained upbeat, citing the 19% increase in its gross sales, to L17.5 million, as the basis for its optimism. It also said that named-patient sales of Pollinex Quattro in Europe had increased 23%, and added that this had given it further confidence that its ongoing Phase III trials in the USA would be successful (Marketletter February 12).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze