Allergy Thera to proceed with Ph III of Pollinex Quattro

Allergy Therapeutics, a specialist UK pharmaceutical company focused on allergy vaccination, says that it has concluded a successful end of Phase II meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration for its ultra short course grass pollen allergy vaccine Pollinex Quattro.

Following a broad ranging review of Pollinex Quattro's preclinical, manufacturing and clinical data, and, subject to minor clarifications, the FDA has accepted the company's plans to conduct a single pivotal Phase III trial for registration of Pollinex Quattro Grass.