Alliance Halts Contrast Imaging Development

- Alliance Pharmaceutical has halted development of two of its contrast agents, Imagent BP and Imagent LN. The company added that it will phase out its already-marketed product, Imagent GI (perflubron), which was approved in the USA in 1993. The company cites unfavorable reimbursement conditions in the USA magnetic resonance imaging agent market as the reason for its decision. Alliance will now focus on the development of its ultrasound imaging agent Imagent US, its blood substitute Oxygent and the respiratory distress syndrome treatment LiquiVent.
