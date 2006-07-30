Allmirall changes production system at Barcelona plant

Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall says it will change the production system used at its main manufacturing facility in Barcelona, in a bid to improve effeciency by 33%. The scheme, which was agreed with union representative prior to its announcement, is designed to generate productivity increments of around 10% a year, compared with 1%-2% achieved under the old system. The firm added that it would continue its program of internationalization by dedicating some 20% of its sales income over the next five years to R&D.