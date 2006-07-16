Alltracel's 2nd-qtr 2006 income up 19%

Irish drugmaker Alltracel Pharmaceuticals saw second-quarter 2006 revenue of 5.1 million euros ($6.5 million), up 19% on the like, year-ago period, due to strong re-order levels and contract wins across Europe in its wound-care and oral-care businesses.
The group's income during the period represents a 17% rise on the first quarter of 2006, resulting in total turnover of 9.5 million euros for the first half of the year, up 13%. During the reporting quarter, key highlights included Chinese regulatory approval for several m.doc-based wound-care products secured by partner Yunnan Baiyao enabling sales in China later this year; and significant progress on m.doc regulatory discussions in Japan, which will enable commencement of shipments to its local distributor, Nichiban, in the third quarter of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze