Alltracel's 2nd-qtr 2006 income up 19%

Irish drugmaker Alltracel Pharmaceuticals saw second-quarter 2006 revenue of 5.1 million euros ($6.5 million), up 19% on the like, year-ago period, due to strong re-order levels and contract wins across Europe in its wound-care and oral-care businesses.

The group's income during the period represents a 17% rise on the first quarter of 2006, resulting in total turnover of 9.5 million euros for the first half of the year, up 13%. During the reporting quarter, key highlights included Chinese regulatory approval for several m.doc-based wound-care products secured by partner Yunnan Baiyao enabling sales in China later this year; and significant progress on m.doc regulatory discussions in Japan, which will enable commencement of shipments to its local distributor, Nichiban, in the third quarter of the year.