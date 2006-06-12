Almirall and Meda enter R&D deal

Spanish drugmaker Almirall and Swedish pharmaceutical company Meda say that they have entered into a strategic relationship focused on the R&D and marketing of the latter's Novolizer, dry powder inhalation system.
Meda, which acquired Novolizer when it bought Germany's Viatris in 2005, has had a long-standing agreement with Almirall covering the development of one of the Spanish company's leading respiratory pipeline drugs, LAS34273, for use in the inhaler.
Under the terms of the deal, Meda will concentrate its efforts on the marketing of current Novolizer-based products, with Almirall taking responsibility for and funding further development of medications delivered via the Novolizer system. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze