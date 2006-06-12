Almirall and Meda enter R&D deal

Spanish drugmaker Almirall and Swedish pharmaceutical company Meda say that they have entered into a strategic relationship focused on the R&D and marketing of the latter's Novolizer, dry powder inhalation system.

Meda, which acquired Novolizer when it bought Germany's Viatris in 2005, has had a long-standing agreement with Almirall covering the development of one of the Spanish company's leading respiratory pipeline drugs, LAS34273, for use in the inhaler.

Under the terms of the deal, Meda will concentrate its efforts on the marketing of current Novolizer-based products, with Almirall taking responsibility for and funding further development of medications delivered via the Novolizer system. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.