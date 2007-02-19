Almirall to list on Spanish stock exchange

Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall intends to apply for a listing on the Spanish stock exchange in order to access domestic and international equity capital to support the advancement of its pipeline and invest further in its R&D capabilities. Rothschild and ABN AMRO Rothschild have been appointed financial advisors to Almirall for the listing and equity offering, which is expected to take place this year, market conditions permitting. The Barcelona-headquartered firm opened an R&D center last September at Sant Feliu de Llobregat. In 2005, the group reported turnover of 751.0 million euros ($955.6 million).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze