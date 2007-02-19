Almirall to list on Spanish stock exchange

Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall intends to apply for a listing on the Spanish stock exchange in order to access domestic and international equity capital to support the advancement of its pipeline and invest further in its R&D capabilities. Rothschild and ABN AMRO Rothschild have been appointed financial advisors to Almirall for the listing and equity offering, which is expected to take place this year, market conditions permitting. The Barcelona-headquartered firm opened an R&D center last September at Sant Feliu de Llobregat. In 2005, the group reported turnover of 751.0 million euros ($955.6 million).