Alnylam grants InterfeRx agent to Quark Biotech

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals says that it has granted fellow USA-based Quark Biotech licenses to InterfeRx to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics targeting the p53 and RTP801 genes for certain diseases. Quark has filed Investigational New Drug applications for RNAi therapeutics for both targets, in the case of p53 for the treatment of renal failure, and of RTP801 for the treatment of ocular diseases, specifically macular degeneration.
Detailed financial terms were not disclosed, but include upfront, annual and milestone payments, as well as royalties on sales of any products covered by the licensing agreements. Simultaneously, Quark has agreed to withdraw its support of opposition to the Kreutzer-Limmer patent series currently granted in Europe.
