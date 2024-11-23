Alpha-Beta Cuts Workforce In Wake Of Betafectin Delays

Alpha-Beta Technology has announced that it plans to cut its workforceby almost 60% to 103 employees in a bid to reduce operating expenses and focus its principal resources on advancing the development of the company's lead product, the carbohydrate drug Betafectin (PGG-Glucan), as well as on its antifungal drug discovery program.
Disappointing PH III Data This setback for the company is due to the fact that although data from a recently-completed Phase III trial of Betafectin demonstrated a significant reduction in serious post-surgical infections, overall results were disappointing (Marketletter August 11). Alpha-Beta has scheduled a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration to review the Phase III results and to discuss how to proceed with a Product License Application filing for Betafectin, as well as reviewing the design of a confirmatory clinical study in non-colorectal surgery patients.
Staff affected by the cutbacks will come from across the organization and includes positions at all of Alpha-Beta's facilities. The company plans to take a one-time restructuring charge of $500,000 in the current quarter and expects the move to result in a reduction in quarterly spending to approximately $4.5 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze