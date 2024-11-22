Alpha-Beta IND for Betafectin

- US firm Alpha-Beta Technology has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration to develop Betafectin (recombinant beta glucan) as a prior therapy to cancer chemotherapy; the IND covers a program that will focus on the ability of Betafectin to mobilize blood precursor cells. In preclinical studies, according to the company, the drug has been shown to enhance hematopoietic stem cell proliferation and increase the number of white blood cells following chemotherapy. Alpha-Beta has received a US patent for the use of Betafectin in the stimulation of platelet production (Marketletter June 19) and the compound is currently in Phase III for the prevention of post-operative infections.