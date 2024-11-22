Alpha-Beta IND for Betafectin

- US firm Alpha-Beta Technology has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration to develop Betafectin (recombinant beta glucan) as a prior therapy to cancer chemotherapy; the IND covers a program that will focus on the ability of Betafectin to mobilize blood precursor cells. In preclinical studies, according to the company, the drug has been shown to enhance hematopoietic stem cell proliferation and increase the number of white blood cells following chemotherapy. Alpha-Beta has received a US patent for the use of Betafectin in the stimulation of platelet production (Marketletter June 19) and the compound is currently in Phase III for the prevention of post-operative infections.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze