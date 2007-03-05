Alpha Bioligics buys CTM Biotech

Alpha Biologics Sdn Bhd, the UK and Malaysia-based contract manufacturer of biologic drugs, has acquired CTM Biotech, a specialist process development company based in Cambridge, UK, in a cash deal the value of which was not disclosed

As a result, Alpha's European headquarters have been relocated immediately to CTM's present facility at the Babraham Research Campus near Cambridge and CTM founders Jon Mowles and Rod Smith have been retained by Alpha as commercial director, Europe, and director of process development, respectively.

The CTM deal is the second major development to be announced by Alpha in recent months. In November last year, it raised $3.0 million in funds from Pequot Capital Management, bringing its total fundraising over the past 10 months to $6.0 million. By year-end, the firm expects to employ some 25-30 full time staff, the majority of whom will be based at its Penang, Malaysia, facility.