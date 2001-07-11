Alpharma to acquire generic oral drug business of Faulding

Alpharma of the USA has signed an agreement to acquire the genericoral solid-dose pharmaceutical businesses of Australia-headquarted FH Faulding from Mayne Nickless, once the latter has completed its purchase of Faulding's overall health care and pharmaceutical businesses.
Alpharma is to pay approximately $660 million in cash for the businesses, which include the operations of Purepac Pharmaceuticals and Faulding Laboratories in the USA. Revenues for these operations are around $200 million annually. Meantime, Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is to buy Faulding's injectables unit from Mayne Nickless.
