ALS-886 to enter Ph I for stroke

The USA's Advanced Life Sciences Holdings, a specialty drugmkaer focused on cancer and inflammation, has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant to initiate preclinical testing of its small-molecule therapeutic, ALS-886, to reduce brain swelling leading to tissue damage following stroke, by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the USA and is the number one cause of adult disability. It is estimated that this condition results in a $30.0-$40.0 billion burden on the domestic economy and the firm noted that only one drug is currently approved to treat it.