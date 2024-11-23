ALTANA PHARMA GROWTH OVERSEAS

Out of total group sales of 2.8 billion Deutschemarks ($1.67 million), Germany's Altana posted pharmaceutical sales, led by Byk Gulden, up 3% at 1.34 billion marks, and division profits of 126 million marks. Prescription medicine sales accounted for 62%.
Sales in Germany decreased by 7% to 640 million marks, largely as a result of the turmoil caused by health care reforms, while foreign turnover increased by 14% to 702 million marks. The latter improvement was mainly as a result of sales in Latin America, but also due to new product acquisitions in the USA and a new joint venture with Elmuquimica Farmaceutica in Spain.
Sales of Rx Drugs - Million Marks Therapy group 1992 1993 % Ch Cardiovascular 193 201 +4.1 Gastrointestinal 129 137 +6.2 Respiratory 133 135 +1.5 CNS 81 81 unch Rheumatism 50 50 unch Others 216 227 +5.1 Total 802 831 +3.6
