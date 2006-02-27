Altana's Alvesco gets EU indication extension

German drugmaker Altana AG says the its asthma drug Alvesco (ciclesonide), a novel inhaled corticosteroid which is currently available for the treatment of persistent asthma in adults, has had its indication extended to include the treatment of the conditon in patients 12 years old and over. The decision follows acceptance of the additional indication under the European Mutual Recognition Procedure which will allow widespread marketing of the product in the European Union.

Hans-Joachim Lohrisch, the firm's chief executive, said that the additional indication enables the company to strengthen the drug in Europe and beyond for the treatment of a wide range of patients. Dr Lohrisch added that the group submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for the expanded indication and is planning additional market launches of the drug in the first half of this year.