Altana seeks new allergic rhinitis indication for Ciclesonide in USA and Canada

Altana Pharma US, a wholly-owned subsidiary of German drugmaker Altana, says that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted a New Drug Application seeking marketing approval as a treatment for the nasal symptoms associated with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis for its nasal spray asthma drug, Ciclesonide. A New Drug Application for the agent has also been submitted to the Canadian health regulator, Health Canada. The New Jersey-based firm noted that intranasal corticosteroids are considered to be the gold standard for the treatment of the condition, as they treat the underlying cause of the symptoms.
