Alteon starts Ph IIb trial of ALT-711 in ISH

Alteon has started a Phase IIb trial, called SAPPHIRE, which willevaluate the firm's Advanced Glycosylation Endpoint Crosslink Breaker compound, ALT-711, in patients with isolated systolic hypertension. The orally-active compound has already been shown in a Phase IIa trial to lower systolic blood pressure and pulse pressure in aging and diabetic patients (Marketletters passim).
SAPPHIRE will enrol 450 patients who will receive ALT-711 once-daily for six months, on top of existing medications. The drug is thought to work by breaking the pathological bonds that cause tissues, organs and blood vessels to stiffen and lose function over time.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze