Alza, Pfizer Copromote Glucotrol XL

Alza and Pfizer have signed an agreement which specifies that the two companies will copromote Pfizer's Glucotrol XL (glipizide), a once-daily treatment for type II diabetes, in the USA. Under the agreement, Alza will promote the drug to selected endocrinologists and managed-care organizations, while Pfizer will continue its efforts targeting endocrinologists, general practitioners and other specialists.

Glucotrol XL was launched in the USA in May and is the only available second-generation sulfonylurea with once-daily dosing at all doses.