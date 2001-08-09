AM-Pharma and Leiden Univ develop new technology

Privately-held Dutch firm AM-Pharma BV, in a joint research project withLeiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, says it will further develop a breakthrough technology which, it claims, forms the basis of a unique diagnostic test to distinguish infection from sterile inflammation in critically-ill patients.
AM-Pharma also announced the closing of a first round of financing, collecting 1.4 million guilders ($560,042). Investors included AM-Pharma's management, private individuals and BioPartner Startup Ventures, supported by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze