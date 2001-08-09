AM-Pharma and Leiden Univ develop new technology

Privately-held Dutch firm AM-Pharma BV, in a joint research project withLeiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, says it will further develop a breakthrough technology which, it claims, forms the basis of a unique diagnostic test to distinguish infection from sterile inflammation in critically-ill patients.

AM-Pharma also announced the closing of a first round of financing, collecting 1.4 million guilders ($560,042). Investors included AM-Pharma's management, private individuals and BioPartner Startup Ventures, supported by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs.