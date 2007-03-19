AM-Pharma reports strong AP results in acute renal failure

AM-Pharma BV, a Dutch biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for infectious and inflammatory diseases, reported positive results in patients with acute renal failure from a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIa study of its alkaline phosphatase as a treatment for sepsis. Plasma creatinine clearance, a marker for renal function, improved 45% (median) in this patient subgroup and deteriorated 25% in those treated with placebo (p<0.05). In addition, the level of glutathione-S-transferase-A1, a marker for kidney damage, fell 70% in AP-treated patients, compared to a 200% increase in placebo-treated patients, (p<0.05). The firm now plans to explore the use of alkaline phosphatase in acute renal failure in a separate study.
