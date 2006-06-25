AMA calls on US DTC advert moratorium

The USA's largest doctors' association, the American Medical Association, has demanded that the federal government should ban direct-to-consumer advertising by drugmakers, at least for a period that would allow doctors time to inform themselves about the drug's proper use. The call came at the AMA's annual meeting of its house of delegates, which also saw Ronald Davis, a preventative medicine specialist from Michigan, USA, elected to serve as AMA president.
Dr Davis said: "a temporary moratorium on direct-to-consumer advertising of prescribed drugs and medical devices will benefit both the patient and physician." If drug firms fail to introduce such a suspension voluntarily, he believes the government should impose a ban.
The AMA's orginial suggestion was that advertising of drugs should be banned during their first year on the market, to allow medical professionals to acquaint themselves with the product. However, the final version simply calls on the Food and Drug Administration to set a time-span, which could vary according to the new product's innovative complexity. Dr Davis said: "physicians will have the opportunity to become better educated on the pros and cons of prescription drug uses before prescribing them and will be better able to determine when they are best suited for their patients' medical needs."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze