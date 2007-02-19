Amarillo reports strong data for oral INF in mice

USA-based Amarillo Biosciences says that strong animal data on the use of oral interferon in the treatment of influenza was published in the on-line edition of Biochemical & Biophysical Research Communications. According to the firm, these findings indicate that oral interferon is life saving when used to treat mice given an otherwise fatal infection, noting that the mouse model is used by government laboratories to evaluate antivirals for testing in humans.

The company is generating animal and human data in an effort to motivate government decision makers to consider the use of oral interferon in the management of pandemic influenza. As an alternative to other antivirals, Amarillo believes oral interferon fits one of the treatment priorities outlined by the National Strategies for Pandemic Influenza document of the US Department of Homeland Security, in May last year.