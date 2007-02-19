Amarillo reports strong data for oral INF in mice

USA-based Amarillo Biosciences says that strong animal data on the use of oral interferon in the treatment of influenza was published in the on-line edition of Biochemical & Biophysical Research Communications. According to the firm, these findings indicate that oral interferon is life saving when used to treat mice given an otherwise fatal infection, noting that the mouse model is used by government laboratories to evaluate antivirals for testing in humans.
The company is generating animal and human data in an effort to motivate government decision makers to consider the use of oral interferon in the management of pandemic influenza. As an alternative to other antivirals, Amarillo believes oral interferon fits one of the treatment priorities outlined by the National Strategies for Pandemic Influenza document of the US Department of Homeland Security, in May last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze