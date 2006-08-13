Amarin completes enrollment for Ph III Miraxion HD trial

UK-based neuroscience company Amarin says it has enrolled 240 patients into a Phase III trial of Miraxion (eicosapentaenoic acid), it developmental treatment for the neurodegenerative condition Huntington's disease. The product has been granted Orphan Drug designation in both the USA and Europe for the treatment of HD, in addition to being earmarked for fast-track review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The study, which is being conducted at 27 European neurology centers, is designed to compare the effects of the drug with placebo on the condition in terms of total motor score, as laid out on the United Huntington's Disease Rating Scale.

Rick Stewart, Amarin's chief executive, said: "the swift completion of target patient enrollment in our European Phase III trial ahead of schedule marks an important milestone for our company."