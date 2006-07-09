Amarin completes enrollment in Ph III Miraxion trial

UK drugmaker Amarin has completed patient enrollment in a North American Phase III Huntington's disease clinical trial of its drug candidate Miraxion (ultra-pure ethyl-eicosapentaenoic acid). The firm said that the target of three hundred randomized patients for the TREND study, which is being conducted at 42 neurology centers in the USA and Canada, had been met.
The trial, which is scheduled to complete the treatment phase by year end, is evaluating the effects of Miraxion compared to placebo using the Total Motor Score-4 subscale of the Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale. Amarin hopes that patients treated with Miraxion, at a dose of 1g twice daily for six months, will demonstrate significant improvements in motor functioning.
According to Amarin, there are currently limited treatment options for HD patients and no specifically approved therapy in the USA to prevent the symptoms of the neurodegenerative condition or delay its progression. The firm noted that earlier studies of Miraxion showed encouraging improvements in motor function in HD patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze