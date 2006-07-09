Amarin completes enrollment in Ph III Miraxion trial

UK drugmaker Amarin has completed patient enrollment in a North American Phase III Huntington's disease clinical trial of its drug candidate Miraxion (ultra-pure ethyl-eicosapentaenoic acid). The firm said that the target of three hundred randomized patients for the TREND study, which is being conducted at 42 neurology centers in the USA and Canada, had been met.

The trial, which is scheduled to complete the treatment phase by year end, is evaluating the effects of Miraxion compared to placebo using the Total Motor Score-4 subscale of the Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale. Amarin hopes that patients treated with Miraxion, at a dose of 1g twice daily for six months, will demonstrate significant improvements in motor functioning.

According to Amarin, there are currently limited treatment options for HD patients and no specifically approved therapy in the USA to prevent the symptoms of the neurodegenerative condition or delay its progression. The firm noted that earlier studies of Miraxion showed encouraging improvements in motor function in HD patients.