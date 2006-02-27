Amarin's 2005 losses reach $18.7 M

UK-based neuroscience company Amarin says that its net losses for the year ended December 31, 2005 were $18.7 million, compared with net income of $4.7 million, or $0.21 per American Depository share, earned in 2004. Amarin says that it made investment in its R&D and intellectual property programs a priority in 2005, adding that its increased losses were a consequence of these activities.
The company's continued development of Miraxion (ultra-pure ethyl-eicosapentaenoic acid), as a potential treatment for a range of neurodegenerative disorders, was the focus of much of the firm's attention in 2005. In September, Amarin reached agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration under the Special Protocol Assessment procedure for the design of a Phase III assessment of Miraxion in the treatment of Huntington's disease. The firm has also outlicensed LAX-202, designed as a fatigue treatment for multiple sclerosis patients, to US company Multicell Technologies for an upfront fee, along with future developmental milestone payments and royalties from product sales.
Amarin says that, assisted by a successful $46.3 million financing it carried out in January this year, it would continue the development of products from its pipeline in 2006.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze