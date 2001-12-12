Amarin sells Argentine transdermal patch unit

Amarin Corp has sold its transdermal patch product developmentbusiness in Argentina to a group that is comprised of its local management team. In December 1999, it divested its transdermal business in the UK and has now completed the planned disposal of all its transdermal R&D facilities.
The rationale behind the sale is that Amarin wishes to focus its resources on its activities in the therapeutic areas of neurology and pain management. The firm has invested substantial sums in launching a US neurology sales force to promote Permax (pergolide mesylate) for the adjunctive treatment of Parkinson's disease.
