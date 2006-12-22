Amazon Biotech in talks to initiate HIV drug sales in Africa

The USA's Amazon Biotech says it is in negotiations with an undisclosed European company to obtain approvals to sell its AIDS drug in Nigeria and Kenya.

Amazon is a natural plant pharmaceutical company, primarily developing immune modulator drugs. AMZ0026 is its first such drug, which is intended for the treatment of HIV/AIDS. The company plans on initiating Phase I/II clinical studies of the agent "in the near future," with an eventual goal of attracting a joint venture partner with a major pharmaceutical company in Phase III trials, or following the US Food and Drug Administration Fast Track program to market.