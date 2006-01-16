AMDL proceeds with Chinese acqusitions

AMDL, a US developer and marketer of tests for the early detection of cancer and other serious diseases, says that it is continuing due diligence with Jade Capital Group for the acquisition of Jiangxi Jade Biochemistry Pharmacy and Yangbian Yiqiao Biochemistry Pharmacy previously announced last November. Financial statements are being completed.

"The company is also continuing to gather data requested by the US Food and Drug Administration following our last review. AMDL's primary objective remains receiving FDA clearance to market our DR-70 test in the USA. FDA clearance to market would simultaneously increase market awareness and acceptance in international markets," said Gary Dreher, chief executive of AMDL.