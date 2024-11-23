Amendments Planned For Japanese Patent Law

Japan's Patent Office plans to submit an amendment to the country'spatent law so that it can raise the maximum amount of fines for companies infringing rights from 5 million yen to 100 million yen ($860,070) or more, according to agency officials.
The move will help motivate domestic companies to invest in R&D, they noted. The amendment will be submitted in a regular Diet (parliament) session to be convened next January, the officials told the Kyodo News Service.
The Patent Office is also considering reviewing the formula for assessing damages paid by companies infringing on patent rights to pave the way for patent-right holders to seek higher damages in civil law suits, Kyodo News reported.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze