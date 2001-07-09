Americans "keen to take part in trials"

83% of more than 5,000 Americans in a recent poll said that they wouldconsider participating in a clinical trial, but only 13% said they had ever been given the opportunity.
The Harris Interactive/BBK Healthcare Poll also found that almost 90% of those who had been given the opportunity to take part in a trial chose to do so, and over 80% of them said that they would do it again.
While just over 80% of interviewees were unfamiliar with the guidelines in place to protect trial participants, nearly 70% said they believed that more people would take part in such studies if they knew about the protections.
