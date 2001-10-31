Amersham 3rd-qtr sales up 10%

Amersham of the UK, formerly known as Nycomed Amersham, has posted a 10%sales increase in the third quarter of 2001 to L367 million ($533.5 million). Turnover at the Amersham Health division reached L216 million, a rise of 9%, helped by strong sales of the contrast media products Myoview, Visipaque and Omniscan.

Sir William Castell, the firm's chief executive, said the firm has maintained its strong performance into the second half of the year and is confident of posting strong full-year 2001 figures.