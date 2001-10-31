Amersham 3rd-qtr sales up 10%

Amersham of the UK, formerly known as Nycomed Amersham, has posted a 10%sales increase in the third quarter of 2001 to L367 million ($533.5 million). Turnover at the Amersham Health division reached L216 million, a rise of 9%, helped by strong sales of the contrast media products Myoview, Visipaque and Omniscan.
Sir William Castell, the firm's chief executive, said the firm has maintained its strong performance into the second half of the year and is confident of posting strong full-year 2001 figures.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze