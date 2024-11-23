Amersham Int Confirms In Talks With P&U

UK-based Amersham International has confirmed that it is in discussionswith Pharmacia & Upjohn with regard to the possible merger of its life sciences business with Pharmacia Biotech, the life sciences business of P&U.
It is thought that the talks are well advanced and that Amersham International could make a full announcement about the merger at its meeting on June 10 in London to report on the financial year ended March 31.
Rumors spread about the talks after the publication of an article in a Swedish newspaper on May 30 suggested a merger was imminent, sending Amersham's share price up to L13.92 ($22.84), a gain of 92.5 pence. Amersham then issued a brief statement confirming that it is in negotiations with P&U, in keeping with London Stock Exchange requirements.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze