Amersham International And Nycomed To Merge

UK company Amersham International, which has just announced that it ismerging its life sciences business with Pharmacia Biotech (Marketletters passim), is now merging with the Norwegian health care company Nycomed, which specializes in imaging agents and pharmaceuticals.
The new company will be called Nycomed Amersham and will have a leading position in in vivo diagnostic imaging agents, along with the number one position in research-based biotechnology supply that is a result of the formation of Amersham Pharmacia Biotech.
Amersham shareholders will own 47% of the new company's enlarged issued share capital, and Nycomed shareholders will be offered new shares representing 53%. Nycomed shareholders are also being offered a special dividend of 5.62 Norwegian kroner (76 cents) per Nycomed share.
