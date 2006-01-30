Amgen announces investments in Europe

Global biotechnology leader Amgen is making a significant R&D investment in the UK, with plans to create a European development center in Uxbridge and add to its existing facilities in Cambridge at a cost of around L100.0 million ($178.5 million). The firm said that the new Uxbridge site would accommodate more than 300 additional staff and form a key part of a global R&D expansion for Amgen.

Amgen also announced plans to further strengthen its presence in Europe, by locating a production plant in Cork, Ireland, involving an investment of some $1.0 billion and creating around 1,100 jobs by 2010, and making Zug in Switzerland the headquarters for all commercial operations outside the USA, Canada and Japan.