Amgen announces investments in Europe

Global biotechnology leader Amgen is making a significant R&D investment in the UK, with plans to create a European development center in Uxbridge and add to its existing facilities in Cambridge at a cost of around L100.0 million ($178.5 million). The firm said that the new Uxbridge site would accommodate more than 300 additional staff and form a key part of a global R&D expansion for Amgen.
Amgen also announced plans to further strengthen its presence in Europe, by locating a production plant in Cork, Ireland, involving an investment of some $1.0 billion and creating around 1,100 jobs by 2010, and making Zug in Switzerland the headquarters for all commercial operations outside the USA, Canada and Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze