Founded in 1980, Amgen therapeutics focuses on treating cancer, kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis, bone disease, and other serious illnesses.



Amgen’s development of novel products is based on advances in recombinant DNA and molecular biology.

As of August 2011, Amgen had 12 approved drugs or therapeutic biologicals for 17 conditions, including anaemia, arthritis, and colon cancer.

In August 2013 it was announced that Amgen’s board of directors would takeover target Onyx Pharmaceuticals. Amgen’s acquisition of Onyx aims to advance medicines for cancer patients and improve their oncology portfolio and pipeline.