Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) is a USA-based biotechnology company that manufactures human therapeutics.

Founded in 1980, Amgen therapeutics focuses on treating cancer, kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis, bone disease, and other serious illnesses.

Amgen’s development of novel products is based on advances in recombinant DNA and molecular biology.

As of August 2011, Amgen had 12 approved drugs or therapeutic biologicals for 17 conditions, including anaemia, arthritis, and colon cancer.

In August 2013 it was announced that Amgen’s board of directors would takeover target Onyx Pharmaceuticals. Amgen’s acquisition of Onyx aims to advance medicines for cancer patients and improve their oncology portfolio and pipeline.

Amgen names new president of research
21 November 2024
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
18 November 2024
BRIEF—Amgen dismisses obesity drug safety concern; investors unsure
13 November 2024
Tezspire Phase III success in CRSwNP
8 November 2024
