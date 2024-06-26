Sunday 24 November 2024

Exsilio Therapeutics

Exsilio Therapeutics is developing genomic medicines that can be delivered in lipid nanoparticles to durably and safely treat a broad range of diseases, including genetic diseases, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.

Exsilio’s technology is based on naturally occurring genetic elements that can precisely insert new genes into a cell through RNA intermediate templates.

The company uses predictive in silico modeling and wet lab-based experimentation to engineer such elements for precise insertion of therapeutic genes into safe harbor sites of disease-relevant cells. 

Because Exsilio’s medicines are encoded in mRNA, they can be delivered using validated, non-viral delivery platforms that are safe, efficient, scalable, and cost-effective, and that allow redosing to effect with a curative intent.

$82 million series A round propels Exsilio into gene editing race
25 June 2024
