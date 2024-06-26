Exsilio Therapeutics

Exsilio’s technology is based on naturally occurring genetic elements that can precisely insert new genes into a cell through RNA intermediate templates.
The company uses predictive in silico modeling and wet lab-based experimentation to engineer such elements for precise insertion of therapeutic genes into safe harbor sites of disease-relevant cells.
Because Exsilio’s medicines are encoded in mRNA, they can be delivered using validated, non-viral delivery platforms that are safe, efficient, scalable, and cost-effective, and that allow redosing to effect with a curative intent.
