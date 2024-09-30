Sunday 24 November 2024

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.

Enanta’s research and development programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and the company has previously advanced clinical-stage compounds for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic hepatitis c virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames Mavyret and Maviret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). 

A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations.

Latest Enanta Pharmaceuticals News

Enanta’s next RSV pill raises ‘high bar set by zelicapavir’
27 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 24 2022
26 June 2022
Enanta files patent infringement suit against Pfizer
22 June 2022
Enanta's EDP-938 misses goal of Phase IIb trial in RSV
19 May 2022
