Enanta files patent infringement suit against Pfizer

Pharmaceutical
22 June 2022
US clinical-stage biotech Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENTA) yesterday announced that it has filed suit in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts against pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seeking damages for infringement of US Patent No. 11,358,953 (the '953 Patent) in the manufacture, use and sale of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets; ritonavir tablets).

Paxlovid is Pfizer’s hugely successful antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19, and generated first quarter 2022 sales of $1.5 billion. Along with its 2021 financial results, Pfizer said it anticipated full-year 2022 sales of $22 billion for Paxlovid. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty pulled in 2021 sales of $36.8 billion.

The US Patent and Trademark Office awarded the patent to Enanta earlier this month based on Enanta's July 2020 patent application describing coronavirus protease inhibitors invented by Enanta scientists. The complaint can be accessed on Enanta's website  here.

