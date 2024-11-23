Pfizer News

- Pfizer Inc is to buy Miami-based Corvita Corp for $85 million; has formed a new subsidiary, Pfizer Health Solutions, through a series of alliances aimed at creating innovative products and services that improve the quality and efficiency of patient care; and, in collaboration with Oncogene Science and New York University, has formed Anaderm Research Corp to discover and develop prescription cosmetic products. Pfizer will own 82%, Oncogene 14% and NYU has an option to acquire 4% of the new firm.