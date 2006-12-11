Amgen responds to anemia drug controversy

US biotechnology major Amgen has responded to the media controversy surrounding government payments for its anemia drugs Epogen (epoetin-alfa) and Aranesp (darbepoetin-alfa), stating that they are effective and safe medicines when administered according to the US-approved label, adding that it only promotes their use consistent with the label. The firm noted that hemoglobin maintenance is difficult and physicians are not necessarily acting inappropriately when patients' hemoglobin levels temporarily exceed the Food and Drug Administration's target range. However, recent studies have shown that aggressive treatment with anemia drugs can lead to cardiovascular complications, while some lawmakers have said that the way the drug is paid for under Medicare regulations results in excessive revenues to Amgen. The company will submit written testimony to the House Ways & Means Committee, which is scheduled to hold a hearing on December 6 on safety and quality for Medicare beneficiaries with End-Stage Renal Disease.