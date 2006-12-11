Amgen responds to anemia drug controversy

US biotechnology major Amgen has responded to the media controversy surrounding government payments for its anemia drugs Epogen (epoetin-alfa) and Aranesp (darbepoetin-alfa), stating that they are effective and safe medicines when administered according to the US-approved label, adding that it only promotes their use consistent with the label. The firm noted that hemoglobin maintenance is difficult and physicians are not necessarily acting inappropriately when patients' hemoglobin levels temporarily exceed the Food and Drug Administration's target range. However, recent studies have shown that aggressive treatment with anemia drugs can lead to cardiovascular complications, while some lawmakers have said that the way the drug is paid for under Medicare regulations results in excessive revenues to Amgen. The company will submit written testimony to the House Ways & Means Committee, which is scheduled to hold a hearing on December 6 on safety and quality for Medicare beneficiaries with End-Stage Renal Disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze