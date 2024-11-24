Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo

With more than 200 exhibiting companies, 60 educational sessions, nearly 400 poster presentations, and 3,000+ attendees/exhibitors the AMP Annual Meeting & Expo is certain to be newsworthy!
The five-day event will feature many cutting-edge lectures, corporate-sponsored workshops, and plenary sessions focusing on major areas of clinical molecular diagnostics. We hope that you find this year's meeting to be both informative and enjoyable.
