Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo

19 November 202423 November 2024
Vancouver, CanadaVancouver Convention Centre
AMP 2024 is hosted by the leading organization in the field of molecular diagnostics, and their annual meeting is widely considered the premier of molecular professionals.

With more than 200 exhibiting companies, 60 educational sessions, nearly 400 poster presentations, and 3,000+ attendees/exhibitors the AMP Annual Meeting & Expo is certain to be newsworthy!

The five-day event will feature many cutting-edge lectures, corporate-sponsored workshops, and plenary sessions focusing on major areas of clinical molecular diagnostics. We hope that you find this year's meeting to be both informative and enjoyable.

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

