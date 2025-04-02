Wednesday 2 April 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Ampersand Biomedicines

A Boston-based biotech company developing programmable medicines that act precisely at the site of disease without affecting healthy tissues.

​Ampersand Biomedicines, founded in 2021 by Flagship Pioneering, is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on developing programmable medicines that act precisely at the site of disease without affecting healthy tissues. Central to its approach is the computationally powered Address, Navigate, Determine (AND) Platform, which identifies optimal localization targets and informs the design of AND-Body Therapeutics—engineered biologic medicines tailored for specific disease sites. ​

In March 2025, Ampersand secured $65 million in Series B funding from investors including Flagship Pioneering and Eli Lilly & Company. This financing supports the advancement of two lead programs in immuno-inflammation and immuno-oncology, both slated to enter Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies within the year. ​

Beyond its internal pipeline, Ampersand has established strategic partnerships to extend the application of its AND Platform. Collaborations with Pioneering Medicines and Pfizer aim to develop next-generation programmable medicines targeting tissue-selective metabolic pathways, particularly in the field of obesity treatment.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ampersand Biomedicines News

Ampersand Biomedicines raises $65 million
19 March 2025
More Ampersand Biomedicines news >


Today's issue

Celine Wilke leaves Novartis to become ITM CMO
Pharmaceutical
Celine Wilke leaves Novartis to become ITM CMO
1 April 2025
Biotechnology
Esteve signs a licensing agreement with Eton Pharma
1 April 2025
Biotechnology
New RNA drug heads to clinic as AIRNA bags $155 million
1 April 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly exec chosen for VectorY CMO job
1 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Palatin touts Phase II obesity study results
1 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Isomorphic Labs announces $600 million funding
1 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Spanish cancer start-up Nuage swiches CEO
1 April 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze