A Boston-based biotech company developing programmable medicines that act precisely at the site of disease without affecting healthy tissues.

​Ampersand Biomedicines, founded in 2021 by Flagship Pioneering, is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on developing programmable medicines that act precisely at the site of disease without affecting healthy tissues. Central to its approach is the computationally powered Address, Navigate, Determine (AND) Platform, which identifies optimal localization targets and informs the design of AND-Body Therapeutics—engineered biologic medicines tailored for specific disease sites. ​

In March 2025, Ampersand secured $65 million in Series B funding from investors including Flagship Pioneering and Eli Lilly & Company. This financing supports the advancement of two lead programs in immuno-inflammation and immuno-oncology, both slated to enter Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies within the year. ​

Beyond its internal pipeline, Ampersand has established strategic partnerships to extend the application of its AND Platform. Collaborations with Pioneering Medicines and Pfizer aim to develop next-generation programmable medicines targeting tissue-selective metabolic pathways, particularly in the field of obesity treatment.