AMT licenses two AAV patents from Targeted Genetics

Dutch gene therapy firm Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics BV says that it has acquired a non-exclusive license to two patents covering adeno-associated viral vectors that are owned by USA-based biotechnology firm Targeted Genetics. AMT explained that the license would allow it to develop and commercialize its lead product candidate AMT-011 as a treatment for lipoprotein lipase (LPL) deficiencies.

AMT added that AMT-011, which was granted Orphan Drug designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), has shown efficacy as a replacement for LPL gene function in several models of the condition, and has since entered Phase I/II assessment. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.