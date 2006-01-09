Friday 22 November 2024

Amylin buys plant to make Byetta LAR

9 January 2006

US firm Amylin Pharmaceuticals has purchased an existing 150,000 square foot building and 26 acres of land in West Chester, Ohio. This acquisition completes previously-announced facility expansion plans for the eventual commercial manufacturing of a long-acting release formulation of exenatide, a product candidate in development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Exenatide is the active ingredient in the commercial product Byetta injection, which is used twice a day for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The acquisition price and associated costs for the building and land were approximately $9.0 million.

Amylin adds that facility and process design efforts are already underway and construction is set to begin in early 2006. The plant is expected to cost up to $150.0 million and will be completed in phases, allowing initial use of the facility before final aspects of construction are completed in 2008.

The commercial use of this facility will depend upon successful clinical development, manufacturing scale up activities, validation and regulatory approval. The plans for the facility also include manufacturing of exenatide LAR for clinical studies at increasing scale prior to transitioning to commercial manufacturing. Alkermes will continue to provide exenatide LAR for clinical studies.

