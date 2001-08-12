Amylin diabetes drug shown to abate nausea

Amylin Pharmaceuticals, which recently has its lead product Symlin(pramlintide acetate) rejected by a US panel (Marketletter August 6), has reported positive preliminary results from a Phase II dose-escalation study of AC2993 (synthetic exendin-4) as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. A previous Phase II trial demonstrated that AC2993 was an effective treatment for type 2 diabetes and significantly reduced blood glucose concentrations (Marketletter July 9).

During the recent trial, patients were administered with either AC2993 at gradually increasing doses or placebo over 35 days. Both groups were then given AC2993, the control group receiving the target dose with no prior titration. Results demonstrated that treatment with a target dose of AC2993 with a dose titration led to a significant reduction in the incidence of nausea, compared to patients receiving the equivalent target dose without titration.