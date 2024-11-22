Friday 22 November 2024

Amylin Reports On Development Progress

9 October 1994

The proposition that the hormone amylin functions in tandem with insulin in the control of blood glucose levels is still, as yet, a working hypothesis, said Pierre Lefebvre, of the Universitaire de Liege, Belgium, speaking at a satellite meeting of the 30th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Dusseldorf, Germany, last week. However, he added, Amylin Pharmaceuticals is making progress in testing the proposition.

Presenting data on its Phase II studies, Chris Moyses, vice president of clinical and regulatory affairs at Amylin Europe, said that the company's amylin analog, tripro-amylin (AC137), can improve post-prandial glucose control in patients with juvenile-onset diabetes. In the 14-day study, patients who continued their usual insulin therapy and self-injected tripro-amylin three times daily had lower average blood glucose levels after a test meal than did patients who received insulin plus placebo. After a 14-day period, a statistically-significant glucose smoothing effect was observed at 30ug and 100ug.

The drug is now in Phase IIb trials to investigate its effects in reducing hypoglycemia, and provide dose refinement and dose frequency efficacy data.

