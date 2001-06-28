Friday 22 November 2024

Amylin's AC2993 meets endpoints in Ph II trial

28 June 2001

Amylin Pharmaceuticals presented positive results from a Phase II studyof its diabetes drug candidate, AC2993 (synthetic exendin-4) at the recent American Diabetes Association meeting, in which all three dosing regimens achieved statistically-significant reductions in hemoglobin A1c and fructosamine compared to placebo.

109 patients with type 2 diabetes who were inadequately controlled with sulfonylureas and/or metformin (HbA1c greater than or equal to 8) were enrolled in the trial. AC2993 treatment led to statistically-significant reductions in mean HbA1c (-1.1% to -0.7%) compared with placebo (-0.3%). Reductions in HbA1c of greater than or equal to 0.5% were achieved by 90% of AC2993 subjects compared with 33% of placebo subjects. The most common adverse event reported was mild-to-moderate nausea, consistent with previous AC2993 clinical studies.

The company noted that this level of HbA1c reduction represents a clinically-meaningful improvement in glucose control and puts the drug on track to enter Phase III development.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze