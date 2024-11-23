Amylin Starts Pivotal Studies Of Pramlintide

Amylin Pharmaceuticals has started four pivotal Phase III trials of itsdiabetes drug pramlintide, to complement the two Phase III studies started in 1995. The six studies are part of the firm's PARADIGM program.
PARADIGM seeks to demonstrate that pramlintide can be effectively used as an adjunct to insulin therapy, in type I and type II diabetics, to improve glucose control and lower their risk of developing degenerative complications. The onset of the new studies puts Amylin on schedule to seek regulatory approval in North America and Europe by the end of next year.
