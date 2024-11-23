Analgesics And Alcohol: US Ad Row

An advertising battle over the Tylenol warning label which advises people who consumer three or more alcoholic drinks daily to ask a doctor about the potential for liver damage from combining acetaminophen and alcohol has prompted televisions networks to take a closer look at the situation.
Both CNN and NBC television networks will refuse Tylenol and Advil commercials if comparative safety claims are made. CNN said it would stop running the spots pending a review of the whole issue, while NBC said the spots were being temporarily suspended while the matter was studied. CBS has stopped running the Advil spot and has asked Johnson & Johnson for more information. The Advil ad has also been pulled by the Fox network, which is reviewing a new J&J ad. Spots about competitors' safety claims will not be shown on ABC, but pitches avoiding such claims will air.
Young & Rubicam created the Advil ad in question for Whitehall-Robins; the spot has an actor pointing out the warning label. J&J asked that the ad be pulled and began running counter-commercials and newspaper ads to deal with the Advil message. The newspaper ad says: "You can be assured, if you're an occasional or moderate consumer of alcohol, you can continue to use Tylenol with confidence."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze