Saturday 23 November 2024

...And Juppe To Increase Pressure For Health Service Economies

15 January 1996

French Premier Alain Juppe has held talks with leading social security sector funds and organizations to outline his reform plan for economies. Mr Juppe has left them in no doubt that he intends to push ahead with his plan.

The indications for the health service are that in both 1996 and 1997, French doctors operating on an independent basis will be attached to the general regime in relation to fees, and this will save about 1 billion French francs ($203.9 million).

Doctors who have entered into framework agreements with the government under the health fund system will get less funding from the family allowances budget, and growth in medical spending in 1996 has been fixed at 2.1%. Mr Juppe has indicated that the government will intervene as required in future over the definitions of medical treatment guidelines. The draft regulation which has been spelled out by the Premier enables the government to cancel and change existing guidelines and issue new ones. The guideline system has up to now been accepted by the medical profession.

